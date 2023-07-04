„Pagerbtas NATO sąjungininkių sprendimu pratęsti mano, kaip generalinio sekretoriaus, kadenciją iki 2024 m. spalio 1 d.“, – tviteryje parašė J. Stoltenbergas.

„Pavojingesniame pasaulyje mūsų Aljansas svarbesnis nei kada nors anksčiau“, – pridūrė jis.

Honoured by #NATO Allies' decision to extend my term as Secretary General until 1 October 2024. The transatlantic bond between Europe & North America has ensured our freedom & security for nearly 75 years, and in a more dangerous world, our Alliance is more important than ever.