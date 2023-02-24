„Vasario 24 d. milijonai iš mūsų pasirinko. Ne baltą, o mėlynai geltoną vėliavą. Ne bėgti, bet kautis. Priešintis ir kovoti. Tai buvo skausmo, sielvarto, tikėjimo ir vienybės metai. Ir šiais metais mes išlikome nenugalimi. Žinome, kad 2023-ieji bus mūsų pergalės metai!“ – parašė V. Zelenskis.