„Sukrėtė žinia, kad Lenkijos teritorijoje raketa ar kita amunicija pražudė žmones“, – antradienį tviteryje parašė Michelis.
„Užuojauta šeimoms. Mes palaikome Lenkiją“, – pridūrė jis.
„Palaikau ryšį su Lenkijos valdžia, Europos Vadovų Tarybos nariais ir kitais sąjungininkais“, – taip pat sakė jis.
Shocked by the news of a missile or other ammunition having killed people on Polish territory.
My condolences to the families.
We stand with Poland.
I am in contact with Polish authorities, members of the European Council and other allies.@AndrzejDuda @MorawieckiM— Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) November 15, 2022