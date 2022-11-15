„Sukrėtė žinia, kad Lenkijos teritorijoje raketa ar kita amunicija pražudė žmones“, – antradienį tviteryje parašė Michelis.

„Užuojauta šeimoms. Mes palaikome Lenkiją“, – pridūrė jis.

„Palaikau ryšį su Lenkijos valdžia, Europos Vadovų Tarybos nariais ir kitais sąjungininkais“, – taip pat sakė jis.

Shocked by the news of a missile or other ammunition having killed people on Polish territory.

My condolences to the families.

We stand with Poland.

I am in contact with Polish authorities, members of the European Council and other allies.@AndrzejDuda @MorawieckiM