„Sukrėtė žinia, kad Lenkijos teritorijoje raketa ar kita amunicija pražudė žmones“, – antradienį tviteryje parašė Michelis.

„Užuojauta šeimoms. Mes palaikome Lenkiją“, – pridūrė jis.

„Palaikau ryšį su Lenkijos valdžia, Europos Vadovų Tarybos nariais ir kitais sąjungininkais“, – taip pat sakė jis.