Gynybos ministerija teigė, kad ukrainiečių „Bayraktar TB2“ pataikė į „Serna“ desantinį laivą, ir tviteryje parašė: „Tradicinis Rusijos Juodosios jūros laivyno paradas šių metų gegužės 9 d. vyks netoli Gyvatės salos - jūros dugne“.

Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 destroyed another Russian ship. This time the landing craft of the "Serna" project. The traditional parade of the russian Black Sea fleet on May 9 this year will be held near Snake Island - at the bottom of the sea. pic.twitter.com/WYEPywmAwX