Į prokremlišką koncertą Maskvoje suvežė minias žmonių: daugumai jų už dalyvavimą sumokėta

Penktadienį Maskvos Lužnikų stadione rengiamas prokremliškas sambūris aštuntosioms Krymo aneksijos metinėms pažymėti.

Vaizdo įrašuose socialinėje medijoje matyti, kad stadionas, kur 2018 m. buvo žaidžiamos pasaulio futbolo čempionato finalinės rungtynės, yra sausakimšas.

Skelbiama, kad didžioji dalis dalyvių susirinko už užmokestį.

Apie tai liudija ir įrašai socialiniuose tinkluose.

Viename skelbime siūloma 300 rublių.

„Mačiau pranešimų ir apie didesnes sumas – iki 1 400 rublių. Regis, dauguma aukščiausiųjų Kremliaus valdininkų nedalyvaus, nes bijo „teroristinio išpuolio“, – rašoma socialiniame tinkle „Twitter“.

Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium, which hosted the World Cup final in 2018, is packed out for a pro-war rally on the anniversary of Russia’s Crimea annexation.

Lots of reports of state employees being bussed in. They’re watching a video with Ukrainian flags being thrown to the ground pic.twitter.com/fIKEzD5WnV

— max seddon (@maxseddon) March 18, 2022

A Pro-Kremlin rally to mark the 8th anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea is about to take place at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow. Reuters and others have reported that state employees have been pressured to attend the event pic.twitter.com/rAtYA78Hxq — Pjotr Sauer (@PjotrSauer) March 18, 2022