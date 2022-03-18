Vaizdo įrašuose socialinėje medijoje matyti, kad stadionas, kur 2018 m. buvo žaidžiamos pasaulio futbolo čempionato finalinės rungtynės, yra sausakimšas.

Skelbiama, kad didžioji dalis dalyvių susirinko už užmokestį.

Apie tai liudija ir įrašai socialiniuose tinkluose.

Viename skelbime siūloma 300 rublių.

„Mačiau pranešimų ir apie didesnes sumas – iki 1 400 rublių. Regis, dauguma aukščiausiųjų Kremliaus valdininkų nedalyvaus, nes bijo „teroristinio išpuolio“, – rašoma socialiniame tinkle „Twitter“.