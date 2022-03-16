Jų teigimu, apie šį kraupų išpuolį informavo Mariupolio miesto tarybos spaudos tarnyba.

„Šiandien rašistų kariai tikslingai ir ciniškai sunaikino dramos teatrą Mariupolio širdyje. Lėktuvas numetė bombą ant pastato, kuriame slėpėsi šimtai Mariupolio civilių. Kol kas neįmanoma įvertinti šio baisaus ir nežmoniško akto masto, nes gyvenamųjų vietovių apšaudymas mieste tęsiasi“, – sakoma pranešime.

Po sprogimo centrinė dramos teatro dalis sugriuvo, o nuolaužos užvertė įėjimą į pastate esančią slėptuvę nuo bombų.