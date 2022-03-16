Dar vienas kraupus išpuolis: rusai numetė galingą bombą ant Mariupolio dramos teatro ten slėpėsi 1 000 žmonių

Rusų pajėgos tikslingai sunaikino Dramos teatrą Mariupolyje, kur slėpėsi šimtai gyventojų su vaikais. Žuvusiųjų skaičius nustatinėjamas, praneša UNIAN ir kiti šaltiniai.

Jų teigimu, apie šį kraupų išpuolį informavo Mariupolio miesto tarybos spaudos tarnyba.

„Šiandien rašistų kariai tikslingai ir ciniškai sunaikino dramos teatrą Mariupolio širdyje. Lėktuvas numetė bombą ant pastato, kuriame slėpėsi šimtai Mariupolio civilių. Kol kas neįmanoma įvertinti šio baisaus ir nežmoniško akto masto, nes gyvenamųjų vietovių apšaudymas mieste tęsiasi“, – sakoma pranešime.

Po sprogimo centrinė dramos teatro dalis sugriuvo, o nuolaužos užvertė įėjimą į pastate esančią slėptuvę nuo bombų.

Horrifying reports that Mariupol’s drama theater was bombed today in a Russian airstrike. Hundreds of civilians were reportedly sheltering inside, according to Mariupol’s city council.

The building is located in a park in the city center. Impossible that this was an accident.

— Nolan Peterson (@nolanwpeterson) March 16, 2022

Russia dropped a bomb on a building of a drama theatre in Mariupol, where about a thousand people, including children, were sheltering. The number of casualties is unknown. Rescuers cannot work in the city because of constant bombardment. I don't have words left #SaveMariupol — Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) March 16, 2022