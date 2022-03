Įraše jis teigia, kad jaučia lengvus COVID-19 simptomus, o jo žmonos Michelle Obamos testas buvo neigiamas.

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.

It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.