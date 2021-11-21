„Baltarusijos prezidentas Aliaksandras Lukašenka pradėjo hibridinį karą prieš ES. Tai – didžiausias bandymas destabilizuoti Europą per 30 metų.

Lenkija nepasiduos šantažui ir darys viską, kad apgintų ES sienas“, – socialiniame tinkle „Twitter“ pareiškė M. Morawieckis.

