Apie „Amnesty International“ sprendimą taip pat pranešė žurnalistas Aaronas Mate, skelbia currenttime.tv.

New: @AmnestyUK withdraws designation of Navalny as a "prisoner of conscience." In email, Amnesty says it's "no longer able to consider Aleksei Navalny a prisoner of conscience given the fact that he advocated violence and discrimination and he has not retracted such statements." pic.twitter.com/E9m0e6lzT8