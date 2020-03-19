„Vakar man diagnozuotas COVID-19. Jaučiuosi kuo puikiausiai, griežtai izoliuotas savo namuose, – tviteryje paskelbtame vaizdo įraše teigia 69-erių M. Barnier. – Jaučiuosi puikiai, nuotaika gera.“

I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team.