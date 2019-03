View this post on Instagram

‪Not only did Trump walk out of talks, he also snubbed the final meal he was supposed to share w/ Kim. The table was set for what should’ve been a friendly working lunch. Instead, the snow fish & pie turned cold & the table sat empty — a symbol of the wasted opportunity in Hanoi.‬



A post shared by Will Ripley (@willripleycnn) on Mar 1, 2019 at 6:50pm PST