M. Diaz-Canelis, aplankęs gelbėtojų brigadas, paryčiais dirbusias tamsos gaubiamose sostinės gatvėse, per „Twitter“ parašė, kad vėlai sekmadienį miestui smogusio viesulo padaryta žala „labai didelė“.
Cuba tornado: Three dead and 172 injured as Havana struck by devastating storm
Vehicles were crushed by falling debris or thrown around like toy cars as the tornado tore through neighbourhoods in Havana pic.twitter.com/A1TJBW6YUQ
— Lilian Chan (@bestgug) January 28, 2019
#IMÁGENES: Un intenso #tornado golpeó a La #Habana durante la noche de este domingo. #Cuba https://t.co/pyqgO9e1RV pic.twitter.com/dATAYPl8iF
— Cubanet (@CubanetNoticias) January 28, 2019