В общей сложности Литва намерена поставить 252 трансформатора", - сообщил он.

In recent days 6 trucks with 114 transformers were sent from 🇱🇹 to 🇺🇦. In total 🇱🇹 intends to provide 252 transformers. 🇱🇹 energy companies have already sent 3 million € worth support for the reconstruction of energy sector of 🇺🇦 and 2 more million € worth support is sent now.