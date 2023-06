Совбез ООН по Каховской ГЭС: РФ и Украина винят друг друга

An emergency worker carries belongings of residents being evacuated from a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. A major dam in southern Ukraine has collapsed, flooding villages, endangering crops in the country's breadbasket and threatening drinking water supplies. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) XFD103