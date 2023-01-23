[Delfi trumpai] Niujorke – įspūdinga saulėgrąžų jūra: siunčia palaikymą Ukrainai (foto)

Niujorko „Flatiron Plaza“ aikštėje įrengta 335-ių saulėgrąžų instaliacija. Kiekviena saulėgrąža simbolizuoja vieną Rusijos invazijos į Ukrainą dieną.

Sausio 19–22 dienomis Niujorko gyventojai ir turistai galėjo apsilankyti saulėgrąžų sode ir palaikyti Ukrainos kovą už laisvę.

Instaliacija buvo įrengta Nacionalinės vienybės dienos proga, rašo „Unify Ukraine Campaign“.

Socialiniuose tinkluose vartotojai dalinosi nuotraukomis su grotažyme #UnifyUkraine.

An amazing bed of more than 300 sunflowers was installed at the Flatiron Plaza in New York City to support Ukraine 🇺🇦🌻

The number of flowers stands for the number of days Russia’s full-scale war has been going on 💙💛

📷 Photo: stevethecardigancorgi pic.twitter.com/xYvy7MrjXI

— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) January 22, 2023



A garden with 335 sunflowers appeared in the center of New York - one for each day of the war.

The garden was installed by the Unify Ukraine initiative. pic.twitter.com/kgMdBOM7H9

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 22, 2023

A Field Of 335 Sunflowers In New York City’s Flatiron Plaza In Support Of Ukraine

The Flatiron Plaza in Manhattan is filled with a stunning field of 335 sunflowers–the national flower of Ukraine and a symbol of peace, happiness, and hope. #UnifyUkraine pic.twitter.com/ZmrJa8UTqy

— Noel Y. Calingasan • NYC (@nyclovesnyc) January 22, 2023

To mark Ukraine's National Day of Unity, there's 333 sunflowers in the centre of New York - one for every day since the full-scale invasion. That's also the Empire state building, lit up in the 🇺🇦 colours last night. @Unify_Ukraine #UnifyUkraine pic.twitter.com/aA3NgeHIrx — Emma Mateo (@emm_mateo) January 22, 2023