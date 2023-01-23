Sausio 19–22 dienomis Niujorko gyventojai ir turistai galėjo apsilankyti saulėgrąžų sode ir palaikyti Ukrainos kovą už laisvę.

Instaliacija buvo įrengta Nacionalinės vienybės dienos proga, rašo „Unify Ukraine Campaign“.

Socialiniuose tinkluose vartotojai dalinosi nuotraukomis su grotažyme #UnifyUkraine.