PRODUCTION - 08 January 2023, Berlin: Four people wait for a bus on Sonnenallee not far from the high-deck housing estate in Neukölln. There, as in numerous other places in the city, violence escalated on New Year's Eve. Unknown persons set fire to a bus in the underpass. Politicians, police and various associations are now looking for solutions. Photo: Paul Zinken/dpa

