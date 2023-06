A local resident stands with his bicycle in a flooded street in the town of Kherson, following flooding caused by damage sustained at the Kakhovka HPP dam, on June 6, 2023. The partial destruction on June 6, of the major Russian-held dam in southern Ukraine unleashed a torrent of water that flooded two dozen villages forcing mass evacuation, sparking fears of a humanitarian disaster near the war's front line. Moscow and Kyiv traded blame for ripping a gaping hole in the Kakhovka dam as expectations built over the start of Ukraine's long-awaited offensive. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)